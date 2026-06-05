Mobius Releases All-New X8 Knee Brace

The following press release is from Mobius Braces:

Knees take a beating in motocross and off-road riding. Between hard landings, dabbing through technical terrain, and the occasional get-off that happens when things go sideways fast, quality knee protection isn’t optional.

That’s exactly where the Mobius X8 Knee Brace separates itself from the pack. Built around Mobius’ patented Continuous Cable Routing System (CCRS), the X8 is designed to help support the knee against hyperextension, twisting, and excessive movement while still maintaining all-day comfort on the bike.

Unlike bulky braces that feel restrictive after a few laps, the X8 uses a lightweight glass-filled nylon shell combined with forged CNC aluminum hinge components for a balance of mobility, protection, and durability. The adjustable cable tensioning system evenly secures the brace around the knee joint for a locked-in feel without uncomfortable pressure points.

The full-coverage design wraps farther around the leg than traditional knee braces, delivering increased impact protection while helping minimize brace movement during aggressive riding. Plush EVA foam liners improve comfort and help absorb impacts, making the X8 a favorite for riders spending long days on the track, in the desert, or deep in technical off-road terrain.