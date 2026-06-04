JT on Key Storylines Entering Round 2 at Hangtown

Round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads north and to one of the longest running venues on the calendar: Hangtown! This track has undergone one of the biggest transformations of any that I can recall. What was once a hard-packed track that resembled concrete more than loam has slowly morphed into a track with solid traction and depth. This has been an ongoing process as countless truckloads of varying types of soft soil have been imported. Sand and rice hulls have given the dirt much more context and for the riders, it’s been a Godsend. I can remember racing here in the late ‘90s and early 2000s and visibly seeing the black rubber/plastic laid down a lap prior. It was that hard and that unforgiving. Water only made it worse for the second motos and only served to contain dust, not add traction. Kudos to the Dirt Diggers for their relentless efforts to make this national well received from the riders.

The second round is often much more telling than the opening round and I expect the same this weekend. There is too much pressure and hype at the first race to truly understand what to expect. Further, the Fox Raceway track is a menace, and some riders simply don’t feel comfortable pushing there. Hangtown’s results are much more easily trusted and can lay out a roadmap for what is to come.

For the 250 Class, Seth Hammaker certainly asserted himself at round one, but I believe the balance of power is still very much up for grabs. There will likely be a lot of variances in the 250 results column as the contenders all vie for control. Starts will be wildly impactful and can be the difference maker in this championship. There is too much parity throughout the top 10 to overcome poor starts on a regular basis.