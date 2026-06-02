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The KX 327: Kawasaki's New Two-Strokes Are Finally Here!

June 2, 2026, 9:25am
The KX 327: Kawasaki's New Two-Strokes Are Finally Here!

After a year and a half of waiting, Kawasaki's super-much anticipated full-sized two-stroke motocross and off-road bikes are here. Kawi teased these bikes last year at Anaheim 1, which left everyone guessing to the displacement. 125? 150? 250? 300? Well, meet the KX327 (motocross) and KX327X (off-road) models. These are all-new fuel-injected two-strokes with aluminum perimeter frames, and premium suspension components. 

In addition, Kawasaki has announced changes to the 2027 KX450F four-stroke, highlighted with major engine changes and a new frame with a longer wheelbase.

We'll dive deeper into these bikes shortly but here's Kawasaki's press release below:

TWO-STROKE REVOLUTION
2027 Kawasaki KX™327X AND KX™327 Motorcycles

The all-new Kawasaki KX™327X and KX™327 combine a championship-proven KX450F-based chassis with an all-new 327cc fuel-injected 2-stroke engine, delivering a lightweight, high-performance package built for modern off-road riding. Marking Kawasaki’s first new 2-stroke model over 250cc in more than 20 years, the engine produces smooth, controllable power with strong low-to-midrange torque and consistent performance across a variety of terrain. Paired with an aluminum perimeter frame, premium suspension components, and slim race-inspired ergonomics, the KX327X and KX327 offer the handling, stability, and confidence riders need to tackle technical trails, challenging terrain, and competitive off-road conditions.

The KX327
The KX327 Kawasaki
Thhe KX327
Thhe KX327 Kawasaki

2027 Kawasaki KX™327X and KX™327 Features

  • 327cc Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled 2-Stroke Engine

  • Electric Start 

  • Hydraulic Clutch

  • Power Modes

  • Smartphone Connectivity Via RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX2*

  • Lightweight Aluminum Perimeter Frame

  • Factory-Style Suspension and Brakes 

  • Adjustable Ergonomics 

  • Athletic Styling with Slim Ergonomic Bodywork

  • Essential Cross-Country Equipment (KX327X Model)

  • Kawasaki
    Kawasaki
  • Kawasaki
    Kawasaki
  • Kawasaki
    Kawasaki
  • Kawasaki
    Kawasaki

2027 KX450F and KX450X

The 2027 Kawasaki KX™450F continues its legacy as Kawasaki’s flagship four-stroke motocross motorcycle, combining proven race-winning performance with a series of refinements aimed at improving power, handling, and rider control. Updates to the intake and exhaust systems deliver stronger low-end response and improved performance through the mid- and high-rpm range, while a redesigned chassis and revised swingarm enhance rear-wheel traction, stability, and confidence in demanding track conditions. Premium components, including a full Brembo braking system, complement the slimmer, more compact bodywork and race-inspired ergonomics. Enhanced smartphone connectivity provides expanded engine tuning, launch and traction control adjustments, ride logging, monitoring functions, and maintenance reminders, making the 2027 KX450F one of the most advanced and capable motocross machines in its class.

The motocross KX450
The motocross KX450 Kawasaki
The off-road KX450X.
The off-road KX450X. Kawasaki

Kawasaki KX™450F and KX™450FX Features

  • 449cc 4-stroke Engine with Electric Start 

  • NEW More Aggressive Power Feel at Mid-High RPM

  • NEW Aluminum Perimeter Frame with Longer Wheelbase

  • NEW Optimized Race-Ready Suspension Settings

  • NEW Front and Rear Brembo Brake Components

  • NEW Athletic Styling With Slim Ergonomic Bodywork 

  • NEW Enhanced Smartphone Connectivity via GPS and  RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2*

  • Power Mode Selection

  • Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) 

  • NEW Updated Launch Control Mode for Holeshot Advantage

  • NEW Revised Intake & Exhaust Systems and Optimized FI settings for Improved Engine Performance

  • Coned Disc-Spring Hydraulic Clutch

  • Showa 49mm Coil-Spring Fork and New Uni-Trak® Rear Suspension with Showa Shock

  • ODI Lock-On Grips

  • ERGO-FIT® Adjustable Components for Ride Position Optimization

  • Streamlined Ergonomics for Easy Rider Movement

  • Quick-Release Side Cover Offers Tool-Less Air Filter Access

2027 Kawasaki KX250F and KX250FX

The 2027 Kawasaki KX™250F builds on the significant advancements introduced in 2025 with enhanced engine performance, refined handling, and race-focused updates designed to help riders maximize every lap. Engine refinements, including updates to the combustion chamber, exhaust system, fuel injection settings, and clutch, deliver stronger power throughout the rpm range, improved throttle response, and enhanced acceleration out of corners. The lightweight chassis and updated suspension settings provide increased stability, traction, and rider confidence across changing track conditions, while new front-end styling reinforces the bike’s aggressive, race-ready appearance. Continuing Kawasaki’s championship-winning tradition, the 2027 KX250F is engineered to develop the next generation of motocross champions.

2027 Kawasaki KX™250F and KX™250FX Features

  • 249cc 4-Stroke Engine With Electric Start

  • NEW Stronger Power Across The Rev Range

  • NEW Improved Hydraulic Clutch

  • NEW Suspension Settings For Improved Ground-Holding Performance

  • NEW Lighter, More Functional Front-End Styling

  • Improved Power Mode Selection With Handlebar-Mounted Switch

  • Kawasaki Traction Control (Ktrc) With Handlebar-Mounted Switch

  • Launch Control Mode For Holeshot Advantage

  • Lightweight Aluminum Perimeter Frame

  • Dual Injectors For Upstream And Downstream

  • Ergo-Fit® Adjustable Components For Ride Position Optimization

  • Smartphone Connectivity - Change Engine Mapping With Rideology The App Kx™

  • Updated exhaust pipe and FI settings for increased low-rpm torque

  • Optimized intake and exhaust layout for efficient flow

  • Compact exhaust for optimized mass centralization

  • Single-shaft primary crankshaft balancer

  • Showa 49mm coil-spring fork and New Uni-Trak® rear suspension with Showa shock

  • ODI lock-on grips

  • Flush bodywork and shrouds for optimized rider interface

  • Quick-release side cover offers tool-less air filter access

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