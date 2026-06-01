Daxton Bennick Update After Fox Raceway National Moto Two Crash and DNF

Despite a crash and a DNF in the second moto on Saturday at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener, Daxton Bennick appears to be racing this weekend.

Bennick suffered a crash and a DNF in moto two, riding off under his own power after the crash. He scored 7-38 moto finishes for 14th overall and posted to Instagram:

“Thankful to be alright after my crash in the second moto had a solid day going. Hangtown up next👊🏻”