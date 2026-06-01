Over the weekend, the seventh round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place in Germany. In MX2, Kawaski's Mathis Valin took his first career overall win over Sacha Coenen and Camden McLellan.

Simon Längenfelder finished fifth overall and therefore handed the points lead over to Sacha Coenen.

In MXGP, Lucas Coenen took the overall win with 1-1 finishes over Andrea Adamo and Ruben Fernandez. Lucas Coenen still leads the MXGP standings, meaning the Coenen brothers now both lead their respective standings!

View the results and championship standings below.