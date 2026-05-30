First Qualifying Sessions

250 Class

And just like that, bikes are on the track here in California. Pro Motocross is underway! The track is the usual wet (from early watering) and tilled deep but so far so good. Riders will pack in the track with their lines and the sun will harden the track up a ton by the time the afternoon motos are racing. Ideal conditions today, really!

Jace Allred topped the 250 B group in the first session on track.

In 250 A, it was Lux Turner who had the early fast lap—a 2:25.075. Then, Julien Beaumer and Levi Kitchen put in hot laps to pass the BarX Yamaha rider. Kitchen’s 2:23.678 was the top time as Dudney slotted into third with a 2:24.070 ahead of Turner as Chance Hymas’ 2:26.430 rounded out the top five. Kitchen bested his time down to a 2:22.717 on the final lap! Jo Shimoda was 17th fastest in the session. Nate Thrasher was 24th in the session, his positioning nearly matching his ’26 national number.