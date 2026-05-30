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Live Written Updates and Results From Fox Raceway National Opener

Live Written Updates and Results From Fox Raceway National Opener

May 30, 2026, 11:00am
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

Good morning, race fans! Welcome to the great outdoors. After an epic Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, we are kicking off the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We should be set for a fun, wild, exciting, and unpredictable summer of racing. We should set up for a beautiful, sunny day at the racetrack, with a high of about 81° F.

Align Media

You know most of the big storylines: how will Jett Lawrence do after his injury, how will Hunter Lawrence do after his agonizing defeat in supercross, how will Haiden Deegan’s first 450 Pro Motocross race go, will Eli Tomac land on the podium, how about Jorge Prado, which Chase Sexton shows up this summer, etc. Well, today, we will learn the answer to some of those questions. Everyone said on Friday they were feeling great and ready to go, but today we will truly find out. The hay is in the barn; it is time to go racing.

As for the 250 Class, we will crown a first-time Pro Motocross Champion by season’s end. So, who will it be? We have an idea of who might be in the conversation of title favorites—Jo Shimoda, Chance Hymas, and Levi Kitchen seem to be the leading names at the moment—but it really does seem like this title fight is wide open for the taking. Could we see a handful of different winners emerge in the first few rounds? Yes. Could one rider step up and run away with this thing? Also, yes, although we cannot who will win the title today but instead who could lose it today. Give us your race winner and season champion predictions in the comments section below!

Check out the injury report for today.

Watch our press day recap below.

As always, riders' meeting starts at 7:15 a.m. with Pastor Jake, then bikes on are track at 8 a.m. Here we go!

Fox Raceway National Schedule
Fox Raceway National Schedule Pro Motocross
  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     Live Now
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 30 - 3:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos (Encore Presentation)
      May 31 - 12:00 PM
      NBC
Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

First Qualifying Sessions

250 Class

And just like that, bikes are on the track here in California. Pro Motocross is underway! The track is the usual wet (from early watering) and tilled deep but so far so good. Riders will pack in the track with their lines and the sun will harden the track up a ton by the time the afternoon motos are racing. Ideal conditions today, really!

Jace Allred topped the 250 B group in the first session on track.

In 250 A, it was Lux Turner who had the early fast lap—a 2:25.075. Then, Julien Beaumer and Levi Kitchen put in hot laps to pass the BarX Yamaha rider. Kitchen’s 2:23.678 was the top time as Dudney slotted into third with a 2:24.070 ahead of Turner as Chance Hymas’ 2:26.430 rounded out the top five. Kitchen bested his time down to a 2:22.717 on the final lap! Jo Shimoda was 17th fastest in the session. Nate Thrasher was 24th in the session, his positioning nearly matching his ’26 national number.

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250 Qualifying 1 Group A

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 17:02.837 2:22.717 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Julien Beaumer
Julien Beaumer 		16:43.871 1.065 2:23.782 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney 16:28.678 0.289 2:24.070 Des Moines, IA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Lux Turner Lux Turner 15:28.000 1.004 2:25.075 Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:30.005 1.356 2:26.430 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Results
Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250 Qualifying 1 Group B

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jace Allred Jace Allred 15:11.639 2:27.069 Riverton, UT United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Devin Ruth Devin Ruth 16:42.768 1.087 2:28.156 San Diego Triumph TF 250-X
3 Aden Keefer Aden Keefer 14:59.849 0.846 2:29.001 California United States Honda CRF250R
4 Jonathan Getz Jonathan Getz 15:59.031 0.006 2:29.006 Old Town, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani 16:38.893 0.678 2:29.684 Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

450 Class

Once the first 450 session got underway, Haiden Deegan led the field off the starting straight... and he led the field on the results page! Deegan's 2:22 was the fast time early on. Chase Sexton, Jorge Prado, and Hunter Lawrence all put in great laps of their own to move ahead of Deegan. At the checkered flag, it was Hunter Lawrence's 2:19.540 that topped the session. Deegan was fourth fastest, followed by Justin Cooper. Prado's 2:19.724. Jett Lawrence looked fast on the eye test, but his best full lap was a 2:25.785 ,which was 14th. Have to imagine he will move up in the second session.

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250 Qualifying 1 Group A

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 17:02.837 2:22.717 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Julien Beaumer
Julien Beaumer 		16:43.871 1.065 2:23.782 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney 16:28.678 0.289 2:24.070 Des Moines, IA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Lux Turner Lux Turner 15:28.000 1.004 2:25.075 Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:30.005 1.356 2:26.430 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Results



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