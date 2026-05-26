How Many Times Have Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan Actually Raced One Another?

The much-anticipated 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener is just four days away. Jett Lawrence will be returning from his December injury, and reigning 250 AMA Pro Motocross Champion Haiden Deegan will make his full-time 450 debut in a stacked field on Saturday. So, how many times have those two actually raced before this weekend’s big clash?

Four total times!

What were those races? There were two in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and two in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship—and, hint, Jett bested the rookie Deegan in all four events. Look, a lot has changed since then, but most have probably forgotten that they have taken off from the same starting gate a few times.

Deegan came into the final two 2022 Pro Motocross events as a recent B Class Loretta Lynn’s graduate (yes, straight from B class). That 2022 season was the second of Jett’s 250 Class Pro Motocross title seasons. Jett won the first two races they were in as Deegan finished 31st and 13th, again, in his first two pro races ever. In supercross they were on the same track for two East/West Showdowns, the supercross rookie Deegan went 6-8, Lawrence, on his way to a title, went 2-1.