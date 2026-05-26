How Many Times Have Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan Actually Raced One Another?
How Many Times Have Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan Actually Raced One Another?
The much-anticipated 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener is just four days away. Jett Lawrence will be returning from his December injury, and reigning 250 AMA Pro Motocross Champion Haiden Deegan will make his full-time 450 debut in a stacked field on Saturday. So, how many times have those two actually raced before this weekend’s big clash?
Four total times!
What were those races? There were two in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and two in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship—and, hint, Jett bested the rookie Deegan in all four events. Look, a lot has changed since then, but most have probably forgotten that they have taken off from the same starting gate a few times.
Deegan came into the final two 2022 Pro Motocross events as a recent B Class Loretta Lynn’s graduate (yes, straight from B class). That 2022 season was the second of Jett’s 250 Class Pro Motocross title seasons. Jett won the first two races they were in as Deegan finished 31st and 13th, again, in his first two pro races ever. In supercross they were on the same track for two East/West Showdowns, the supercross rookie Deegan went 6-8, Lawrence, on his way to a title, went 2-1.
In 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Jett won the 250SX West Division title as a rookie Deegan raced in 250SX East, so their only two starts together were in the 250SX East/West Showdown main events. The 2023 East Rutherford SX was the one where it downpoured moments before the 250SX East/West Showdown main event and we had a hour-plus long delay, so that race became a mudder. Deegan tried a block pass move on Hunter Lawrence as they were the top two in the championship standings, but Deegan crashed in the process. Jett finished second as Deegan came through sixth (with Hunter finishing third). And their final shared race to date was the 2023 SX season finale, where Jett won and Deegan finished eighth.
From there, Jett would move to the premier class for Pro Motocross as Deegan would become a 250 championship contender (and then winner) from there. Now, the two will clash on 450s for the first time.
Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan Head-to-Head
2022 Ironman Raceway
Jett: 1st | 1-3 moto finishes
Deegan: 31st (first pro race) | 34-24 moto finishes
2022 Fox Raceway 2 National
Jett: 1st | 1-2 moto finishes
Deegan: 13th | 16-10 moto finishes
2023 East Rutherford 250SX Showdown
Jett: 2nd
Deegan: 6th
2023 Salt Lake City 250SX Showdown
Jett: 1st
Deegan: 8th
Now, for the first time in over three years, the two are about to finally battle again.
Remember, Jett Lawrence is a perfect 8-for-8 at Fox Raceway at Pala in his pro career in what is easily his best track. Deegan has two overall wins in four total starts at Fox Raceway, his home track as he was born not far from there and grew up riding and racing this track. So, who comes out on top this weekend?
- Motocross
Fox Raceway (Pala)Saturday, May 30