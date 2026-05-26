After learning in 2025, WMX competitor Charli Cannon is making a strong push for the title in the 2026 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony. Cannon attended the LLMX Northeast Area Qualifier at High Point Raceway over the weekend to learn at the track ahead of the upcoming WMX round on Father's Day weekend...and she even won a moto!

The Australian native is now living in the USA full-time but had never been to the Pennsylvania track before, so she used the LLMX qualifier as a testing weekend. Cannon competed in three classes and even won the Open Pro Sport moto! The Quad Lock Honda rider finished 3-1 to take the Open Pro Sport overall win and finished 2-1 for the 250 Pro Sport overall win, and she finished second overall in College (18-24) (Sportsman) class with 2-2 moto finishes.

Significant rain all week leading into the race, and on both Saturday and Sunday, provided difficult conditions. However, Cannon still found the weekend to be a big success as she learned the layout and got some seat time in ahead of the round three High Point Raceway WMX round on June 19 and 20.

"Yeah, I've had a really fun weekend," Cannon said afterwards. "We decided to make the road trip up and just get some time in on the High Point track. I've never been here, and I have a WMX race coming up, so I just thought it was a good opportunity to get familiar with the track and know the layout. I had so much fun. I came away with first in 250 Pro [Sport], second in College boy and first in 450 Pro [Sport]. So, good day on tricky conditions. It was quite muddy but so much fun."

"Yeah, it's definitely a good peace of mind coming here early and honestly getting probably the toughest conditions," she added. "High Point's known for raining on the national's day. So, I got to feel for the track when it gets slippery, when it's dry like today, and just the layout or the hills. There's some big jumps and, yeah, just to get familiar with it. And I know the place now, I know the area and I can come into the WMX round more confident."