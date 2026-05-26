And so it begins. Haiden Deegan is now a full-time 450 class racer. We will see how the riding goes this weekend at Pro Motocross round one at Fox Raceway. But the talking? The attitude? The cockiness? That part is still here, just like it was in the 250s.

Deegan appeared this week in a new Monster Energy Dirt Shark video on YouTube, and the line that’s catching attention on the socials is this:

“The way I look at it is the way Jett [Lawrence] presents himself is that no one can beat him,” says Deegan. “So the way I’m coming in is, what if this rookie can beat Jett? What are they gonna do now? That’s what I’m working towards, but no matter what he’s going through [broken foot] he should go win. He should beat me. It shouldn’t be a problem for him so we’ll see.”

There are rivalries created by fans and media, and often athletes try to lean away from that. No worries when Deegan is around. He leans in as far as possible. In this case, he keeps the focus on Jett, publicly and privately. A few weeks ago he posted an Instagram reel using a song performed by Jett’s girlfriend. Now, he used his opinion of Hunter Lawrence to try to frame Jett’s situation.