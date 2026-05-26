So if Hammaker is just trying to build himself into an outdoor title contender, longterm, what are some goals he needs to achieve this summer?

“This summer I’m just trying to achieve being near that podium. I want to be top five to the podium each and every weekend. If I can get one or two wins this outdoor season, that would be amazing. So those are kind of the goals that I have for myself and what we are looking forward to accomplish. Top three in the championship would be amazing for me. I’d like to go into SMX with some solid results.”

Hammaker placed seventh in the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship and was a consistent top 10 moto finisher. His best finish was fourth overall, which he accomplished two times. All things considered, he was pleased with his performance and campaign he and the team had last outdoor season.

“Yeah, last year was okay,” said Hammaker. “I had some solid results. I was so close to getting some podium overalls. I had a couple podium moto finishes, but it never quite worked out on the overall side of things. I’m looking to do that early on this summer. I also want to be a little more consistent than last summer, as well. I had a few one-off races to where I would have some crashes or go down in the first corner and come from dead last. I’m just trying to be more consistent and keep a more level head through it all and just be a little bit more calm. I’m working on not overthinking things and letting instincts take over and I feel like that evolves into good things happening for you as a rider. You don’t want to think too much about what you’re doing. We train so hard and do this every day. I feel like we have all of this in the back of our brains and we know what to do. We’ve just got to kind of let it take over sometimes and not try and control every little thing. The mental side of things is huge in our sport. You’ve got to have a strong mindset and I feel like you can care too much at some point. I love the sport so much and I want to do so good, but sometimes that’s not the best for the brain.