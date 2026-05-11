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Watch: Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies Post-Race Interview with Brayton and Cianciarulo: "We're trying to win here!"

May 11, 2026, 2:30pm
Watch: Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies Post-Race Interview with Brayton and Cianciarulo:
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

After their epic battle Saturday night in the third and final 250SX East/West Showdown of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Cole Davies and Haiden Deegan both sat down together for an interview on the SMX Insider Post-Race Show. Hosts Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo interviewed the two Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates on their battle that night and their shift in focus to the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship. It was good to see the two sharing their thoughts together after going back-and-forth for the race win for a handful of laps.

Watch the full post-race SMX Insider show below. 

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