The following information is from Feld Motor Sports:

ELLENTON, Fla. – The annual Love Moto Stop Cancer Online Auction benefiting the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital concludes tonight at 8 p.m. ET, featuring nearly 200 unique items. The auction has become an annual opportunity for all SuperMotocross fans to collect race worn gear from their favorite racers all while supporting the fight against childhood cancer. Last year's auction raised nearly $150K, continuing to raise the bar for years to come.

Each year, racers and teams continue to step up and donate their race worn gear and bike plastics to the auction, their contributions continue to lead the industry-wide fundraising efforts for St. Jude and help support their lifesaving mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children.

Some of this years marquee items:

Partners of SMX also continue to step up with generous donations that help lift the auction to new heights each year. Often contributing creative one-of-a-kind products and calling on other athletes outside of the SMX community, their contributions are a reflection of the sports commitment to St. Jude's mission.

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