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Joey Savatgy Out For Denver SX With Wrist Injury

May 2, 2026, 3:45pm
Joey Savatgy Out For Denver SX With Wrist Injury
Denver, CO DenverMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Not the day Joey Savatgy was hoping for here at the sixteenth round of Monster Energy Supercross here in Denver, Colorado. In the first qualifying session Savatgy attempted to launch a big double out of a lefthander. He didn’t quite make it and went down, and unfortunatelly, stayed down. A red flag came out and Savatgy eventually left the track in the Alpinestars Medical Mule with his right arm in a sling.

Later we went to the paddock to check in Quad Lock Honda team manager, Martin Davalos, where we were told Savatgy had injured his right wrist. The extent of the damage isn’t known yet, but they suspect there’s at least one broken bone. Savatgy was sent to a local hospital for further evaluation and won’t be racing tonight, and most likely not next weekend in Salt Lake City either.

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