AMA: May is AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month

The following press release is from American Motorcyclist Association:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Now in its fourth year, The American Motorcyclist Association’s annual AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month is a nationwide campaign geared toward the next generation of riders while aiming to get America’s youth on motorcycles.

During AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month, the AMA will work closely with its racing and recreational riding organizers on riding initiatives for children and give them controlled environments where they can ride.

“The future of motorcycling hinges on raising America’s youth on two wheels,” AMA Director of Marketing and Communications Joy Burgess said. “AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month has grown with each passing year, serving its purpose to cultivate the future of our sport through our nation’s kids. We are so grateful to our organizers and all of the kids that get out and ride; they make this month so special!”

The AMA will work alongside its organizers and partners to promote Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month via numerous methods, including social media campaigns, marketing efforts and more to educate people about the benefits of getting kids on motorcycles.

AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month would not be possible without our outstanding partners throughout the motorcycle industry, including Denago, STACYC, Yamaha, Cobra, Honda, Turn 14 Distribution, Guts Racing, ASV, Brake Free, SSR, Beta and Baxley.

Take A Kid Dirt Biking Month events will take place throughout May, hosted by several organizers throughout the country. However, kids do not need to attend an organized event to get involved. To participate, kids simply need to get out and ride in the month of May and submit a photo or video at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/take-a-kid-dirt-biking-photo-submissions/ . By sharing photos, kids will have the opportunity to be featured on the AMA’s social media, website and in the American Motorcyclist magazine. They’ll also have a chance to win a STACYC bike and other prizes.

As part of AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month, the third issue of American Motorcyclist For Kids is now available! This edition highlights the incredible children — and a few adults — that impact motorcycling as racers, advocates and riders. Read the issue at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/american-motorcyclist-for-kids.

More details regarding Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month can be found at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/event-resources/take-a-kid-dirt-biking-month.