The following press release is from the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Championship:

Hart Makes It Six at Battle of the Goats

Round 5 of the AMA National Hard Enduro Championship, Presented by IRC Tire, returned to Taylorsville, North Carolina, for the infamous Battle of the Goats. The 2026 edition arrived at Brushy Mountain Motorsports Park carrying all the weight of its reputation—and then flipped the script.

For years, this stretch of North Carolina clay has been synonymous with rain, ruts, and chaos. When the skies open, Brushy transforms into one of the most unforgiving venues on the U.S. Hard Enduro calendar, where traction disappears and even the simplest climbs become hour-long ordeals. But in 2026, riders were greeted with something almost unfamiliar: dry ground, hero dirt on the hillsides, and a race that traded survival for outright speed—at least on the surface.

Scratch that surface, though, and Battle of the Goats remained exactly what it has always been: a relentless, technical grinder that rewards precision just as much as aggression.

The absence of rain didn’t make the race easier—it simply shifted where the punishment came from. Instead of wheel-spinning climbs and axle-deep mud, riders were forced to navigate slick rock waterfalls, dusty creek beds, and high-speed transfers that punished even the smallest lapse in focus. The hills were fast, the dirt was tacky, but the creeks told a different story. Without the usual flow to clean them off, the rocks stayed greasy and unpredictable, catching riders out and making forward drive everything.