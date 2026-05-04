Thomas “These guys [Lawrence, Roczen] are masters of judging situations and gaps”

Just like that, the 16th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is over, and we’re no closer to having any clue who will win this 450SX championship. The action left us with plenty of other questions as well, so we sent them off to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

The track in Denver is typically pretty hard and slick, and it seemed like it was the same way this time around too. Where was it, relative to past years here?

It’s still Denver! The base soil for Denver is very hard and very slippery as mentioned. With abundant sunshine Friday and Saturday, there was simply no way to avoid race conditions being exactly as advertised. It reminded me a lot of the 2024 conditions where the weather was about perfect but the dirt is anything but.

There was a small drop off, about the size of a curb, about 15-20 feet out of the gate. What was that for, and did it have any effect on start strategy?

It was designed to keep the riders away from the mechanics’ area, basically a barrier to keep them from drifting into their standing room. The dirt is so slippery and the momentum from the prior straightaway wants to carry them wide there, so this helps keep riders find a pivot back to the middle. It being on the start straight really isn’t about the start at all, it’s about the straightaway it butts up to.