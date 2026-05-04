The Denver SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross brought us more of what we have been seeing all-year: Deegan gets the 250SX West win as the 450SX title competitors go back and forth once again.

Haiden Deegan took the 250SX main event win as Levi Kitchen and Ryder DiFrancesco rounded out the podium. Deegan had already clinched the 250SX West title, but he added another win to his résumé.

In the 450SX Class, Ken Roczen had won four of the last five rounds entering the weekend, but Hunter Lawrence took the win in Denver, cutting Roczen's four-point championship gap entering the day down to one point heading into the finale. Roczen got into second with too much of a gap from Lawrence out front, so he settled for second as Eli Tomac rounded out the podium in his home state race after missing two main events in a row after his Cleveland SX qualifying crash.

After the race, we heard from all six podium finishers, but we cut the best clips and made them into a nine-minute video below. Podium riders include: Haiden Deegan, Levi Kitchen, Ryder DiFrancesco, Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen, and Eli Tomac.