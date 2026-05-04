Aden Keefer to Make Pro Motocross Debut with Phoenix Racing Honda: “Something I couldn’t pass up”

Aden Keefer is making the jump to the pro ranks! After thanking Team Green Kawasaki on Instagram last week, Keefer has signed a deal with Phoenix Racing Honda to race the full AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer. With injuries to Cullin Park and Evan Ferry, Keefer will join Gavin Towers.

He said in the release:

“Getting the call to take that next step and line up for all 22 motos this summer is something I couldn’t pass up, especially with the chance to do it aboard a Phoenix Racing Honda CRF250R.”

Keep an eye out for the #147 Phoenix Racing Honda CRF250R starting at the Fox Raceway National May 30.

The following press release is from Phoenix Racing Honda:

Aden Keefer TO MAKE PRO MOTOCROSS DEBUT WITH PHOENIX RACING HONDA

Phoenix Racing Honda will add a new name to its roster for the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, as amateur standout Aden Keefer is set to make his professional debut at the opening round at Fox Raceway in Southern California. With Cullin Park and Evan Ferry sidelined for the early portion of the season, the team explored its options for filling the open seat alongside Gavin Towers.

Rather than bringing in a short-term replacement, Phoenix Racing opted to sign Keefer for the full 11-round series, giving the California native an opportunity to transition into the pro ranks earlier than planned.

Keefer had originally intended to finish out his amateur career with one final run at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, but instead will shift his focus to preparing for his first full outdoor campaign aboard the Honda CRF250R.

“My main goal for 2026 has been to prepare myself to make the transition into the pro ranks and earn an opportunity along the way. Getting the call to take that next step and line up for all 22 motos this summer is something I couldn’t pass up, especially with the chance to do it aboard a Phoenix Racing Honda CRF250R. The past year and a half has had its share of dark times and tough moments, at times I wasn’t sure an opportunity like this would come. Now that it’s here, I’m ready to put my head down, work all summer, and prove that I belong at this level. To get to this point, I’ve had a lot of support from my personal partners and sponsors, and the relationships I’ve built with those people and companies will stay with me for a long time. I’m truly thankful for each and every one of them, and I appreciate their support in allowing me to make this move mid-season and take the next step in my career.” – Aden Keefer

Phoenix Racing has built a reputation across multiple disciplines—including GNCC, ATV racing, and Supercross—for developing young talent, and the move to bring Keefer on for the full summer aligns with that philosophy.

“Across all of our programs—whether it’s GNCC, ATVs, or Supercross—we’ve always tried to give that next generation, especially those who may be overlooked, a real shot,” team owner David Eller said. “After meeting Aden and his family and seeing how he fit in with our crew, it was clear he’s the kind of rider we want to work with. He’s hungry, he wants the opportunity, and we’re excited to see what he can do this summer and how he develops with our program.”

Team manager Gary Schlentz echoed that sentiment, noting that the decision was made with both immediate and long-term goals in mind.

“With some of our regular riders out this summer, we had to take a hard look at the best option heading into Pro Motocross,” Schlentz said. “We could’ve gone the route of a short-term fill-in, but we felt it was more valuable to have another rider on the bike all summer. That allows us to evaluate the program alongside Towers and track our progress week in and week out. Aden’s name kept coming up when we spoke with our partners, and after our first day with him, it was clear why. He’s someone we see real value in developing, and he’s willing to put in the work.”

Keefer is expected to line up with the number 147 at the season opener at Pala, one hour from his hometown, marking the beginning of his professional career on one of the sport’s biggest stages.