1. Comeback Complete

Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Kenny Roczen has overcome a 31-point deficit to take a four-point lead into the penultimate round of the series in Denver. Roczen had to make his way around Cooper Webb and Hunter Lawrence to get to the lead, fend off a mid-race attack from Lawrence, and then a late-race charge from Webb to get it done. We have seen the late race charges from Webb on Roczen so many times before and they almost always fall into Webb’s favor, but not this time. Not in 2026.

Regardless of the outcome of this series, it is time to throw all your previous Ken Roczen conceptions out the window. The “fading,” the “choking,” the “illnesses,” etc. are a thing of the past. Philly was as clutch of a win as you can get; not only beating Lawrence, but for Kenny not to succumb to Webb’s late charge, it was massive. Those three extra points may be the difference come Salt Lake.

With everything Roczen has been through, it is truly incredible that he is the best version of himself at now 32-years old. His win in Philadelphia was the 28th 450SX victory of his career, but it may turn out to be the biggest.

2. Vintage Coop

The muddy conditions shined a tiny glimmer of hope back into Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb’s championship defense. Just last year, Webb’s performance in final laps of the Foxborough mudder swung the points massively in his favor. A similar outcome in Philadelphia could have turned his 22-point deficit into a more reasonable ten or so points with two rounds to go.

It was not to be, as all three of the title contenders got out front and separated themselves from the field. Once Hunter Lawrence went down, Webb set his sights on long-time rival Ken Roczen. He began taking seconds a lap out of Roczen’s lead late and got right to the back the 94 machine. It looked like a vintage Cooper Webb come-from-behind win in the making, rev bombs, and all, but he fell just short of the win. What could have been an 18-point deficit, ballooned out to 24, and that may be the nail in the coffin for his title defense.

After the race Coop was notably frustrated, taking a couple of shots at Kenny in the Press Conference saying, “We know how Kenny gets late in the race, how he is, so I started catching him.” He also wanted make a point that he felt he was affected by the lappers just as much as Roczen. At this point, all Webb can do is go for the win and hope for a miracle.