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Bennick on Philadelphia SX Podium:

Bennick on Philadelphia SX Podium: "Last time I was in this stadium I broke my back and had a concussion so this one is special for me!"

April 27, 2026, 3:30pm
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Daxton Bennick finally got a 250SX podium finish NOT at an opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. 

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider got it done in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in a big way. For Bennick, this was big for a few reasons. 

First, this stadium was where he got hurt last year. That injury would sideline him for several months.

Bennick posted on Instagram after the race:

"Last time I was in this stadium I broke my back and had a concussion so this one is special for me! 20th to 2nd in Philly 1 to go🔨 @rockstarenergy @husqvarnafactoryracing"

Second, Bennick's podium was his first podium finish not at a season opener. He was close in Nashville (landing fifth but Seth Hammaker was docked, which bumped up Devin Simonson to third and Bennick to fourth) and his 3-5-3 finishes in Cleveland landed fifth overall. 

But at the Philly SX, Bennick got redemption and landed in the box in the mud.

Daxton Bennick's Career 250SX Podiums

Daxton Bennick

Daxton Bennick

Morganton, NC United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
2
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX EastApril 25, 2026 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 21, 2026 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
2
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 8, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastFebruary 3, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
  • Bennick's red gloves stood out in the brutal conditions in Philadelphia. 
    Bennick's red gloves stood out in the brutal conditions in Philadelphia.  Align Media
  • That is four career 250SX podiums now for Daxton Bennick.
    That is four career 250SX podiums now for Daxton Bennick. Align Media

And third, Bennick is credited with +18 positions gained in the 250SX main event! The #58 was buried off the start and Bennick was forced to pull tear-offs around halfway down the starting straight. The results page has him coming through the holeshot line at 20th. He got to work and by the end of the first full lap he was seventh. He got into third before the red flag came out, already putting himself into a podium position just a few laps into the race.

Then, the green flag waved on the staggered restart, and Bennick made a quick pass on P2 Derek Kelley by going double-double in the end of the first rhythm section to move into P2. He had some late pressure from Hammaker, who was going all-out in order to keep the title fight alive until the season finale in Utah, but Hammaker went down and Bennick landed P2 on the night. 

For all the reasons above, Bennick was more than happy with his night.

“I was close in Nashville, and even last weekend I was pretty good with the Triple Crown,” Bennick said after the race. “I feel like I’ve been riding good with the dry conditions, so the wet was almost a question mark because I haven’t had a lot of experience in the mud, but I feel like I rode really, really good tonight.”

Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX East

April 25, 2026
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 27:25.956 1:06.906 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 27:38.936 12.980 1:10.959 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 27:52.871 13.936 1:09.559 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

“I was kind of having fun before the restart,” he said on his quick passes made, “I was able to double pretty much everything, so it was quite fun.”

Bennick and the 250SX East Division have one more final race at the SX finale in two weeks and he wants to finish on his first season with Husqvarna high note.

“Going into Salt Lake City, I just have to keep the momentum and believe in myself,” he said. “I think it comes down to just making it happen those first couple laps which is where I’m struggling so if I can do better with those, I’m good from there on.”

Main image by Mitch Kendra

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