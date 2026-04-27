And third, Bennick is credited with +18 positions gained in the 250SX main event! The #58 was buried off the start and Bennick was forced to pull tear-offs around halfway down the starting straight. The results page has him coming through the holeshot line at 20th. He got to work and by the end of the first full lap he was seventh. He got into third before the red flag came out, already putting himself into a podium position just a few laps into the race.

Then, the green flag waved on the staggered restart, and Bennick made a quick pass on P2 Derek Kelley by going double-double in the end of the first rhythm section to move into P2. He had some late pressure from Hammaker, who was going all-out in order to keep the title fight alive until the season finale in Utah, but Hammaker went down and Bennick landed P2 on the night.

For all the reasons above, Bennick was more than happy with his night.

“I was close in Nashville, and even last weekend I was pretty good with the Triple Crown,” Bennick said after the race. “I feel like I’ve been riding good with the dry conditions, so the wet was almost a question mark because I haven’t had a lot of experience in the mud, but I feel like I rode really, really good tonight.”