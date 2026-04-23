Round 15 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as this series steams towards the conclusion in Salt Lake City and transition to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. These outdoor venues always carry the risk of inclement weather and Philly will be no different. The 450 championship has tightened up significantly while Cole Davies retains firm control in the 250SX East Division. If we do indeed see rain again on Saturday, the results could again get wonky. Let’s take a look at what the track looks like before mother nature gets a chance to flex on it.
The start is the usual medium-long chute into an extended left (all the way to the sideline). The first rhythm will be comprised of a small double and then two basic options. Riders can step over the tabletop and then go 3-1 into the corner or step on-step off and triple into the corner. Both options are viable and it will come down to the build dynamics and weather.
A netted 180 left sends riders back into another rhythm and while tripling from the corner could be possible, I think doubling out will be the choice, followed by a 3-2 into the next corner. The main reason is that I believe rain will make this corner less than ideal and tripling from it will be problematic. Further, tripling in forces riders to then jump from a 5 foot take-off which is typically avoided when possible (due to excess height).
Another 180 sets up for the whoops and while these won’t be the sandy, rutty whoops we saw in Cleveland, they will still be a mix of blitzing and jumping. Riders will angle towards the inside of the next 90 degree left and fire across the mechanics’ area.
Again, sticking to the inside of the next 90, riders will double from left to right and then jump the standard supercross triple.
A 180 left greets the landing of the triple and sets up for a short rhythm with two options, not so different from the first rhythm after the start. The choice is either step over the tabletop from the corner and then triple into the next right hander or step on-step off and double. I like the step-over/triple option because the speed will be higher exiting the section versus the slow double from the five-foot take-off. The one caveat here is that doubling the last two sets up for riders to use the inside line so they could pivot both options in a way to utilize that if the outside berm is too far or not conducive for a good slingshot.
After ripping down the start straight and past the first corner, riders will make a right-hand bend and immediately hit the finish line jump. A netted left hand 180 will bring riders along the width of the stadium and over five jumps. The option here is straight forward; hit the inside of the berm and go 2-3 or rail the berm and go 3-2. This could come down to rider preference or corner condition.
The next bend has a double with a small bump on the inside. The obvious line is the outside and double but there’s a small chance that riders could use this small inside bump, double into the middle of the next two jumps and then double across the first corner. That would then change the rhythm for the first section. This would be a stretch to execute and with inclement weather, this immediately goes out the window. Just something to keep in mind for riders trying to innovate (think Justin Hill).
- Supercross
PhiladelphiaSMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
Saturday, April 25
Who’s Hot
Nate Thrasher snagged a win for the sixth consecutive season, also making his case for a contract renewal in 2027. Getting healthy has been a big positive change for the #25.
Landen Gordon got second overall in his second ever pro race! This was far ahead of schedule for yet another SMX Next graduate.
Cole Davies didn’t have a good day in Cleveland, per se, yet extended his points lead to 21. Anytime you can have an off day and inch closer to the title, you’re living right.
Daxton Bennick has been good all year, really, but isn’t getting the headlines because of breakout rides like Gordon and the dominance of Davies.
Ken Roczen closed the points gap to just one and won another race to boot (at least $100k for his trouble).
Cooper Webb is sneakily only 22 points down and while unlikely, he wouldn’t be mad about winning another race or two before we step outside.
Justin Hill was third in race three and this hasn’t come out of nowhere. His riding has steadily improved over recent weeks.
Justin Barcia, ready or not, is back! Ducati has been eager to get the #51 on the track and they’re getting their wish for Philly.
Who’s Not
Drew Adams went down to injury yet again. This guy can’t catch a break, man.
Seth Hammaker has struggled to find wins as of late and is clinging to a chance for this title by the skin of his teeth.
Eli Tomac suffered a minor hip injury, but it caused him to miss Cleveland’s racing and likely Philly.
Bold Predictions
I ask Cole Davies if he has ever watched “Rocky” and he asks me who and what that is and a small part of me dies.
Justin Barcia waits approximately 33 seconds before running someone deep into a bowl berm in Q1.
Vince Friese continues his streak of penalty points as he closes in on a record season. Phenomenal work for someone in the twilight of their career.
My Picks
250
Cole Davies
Seth Hammaker
Nate Thrasher