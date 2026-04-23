The 15th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out
Anderson has an ongoing thyroid issue that’s been limiting the amount of time he can be on the bike. As a result, he’s stepped away from racing for the time being.
Justin Barcia – Back, Concussion | In
Barcia has been out since the season opener where he sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He announced this week he is back on the bike and will return this weekend in Philadelphia.
Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out
Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1 and is out for the supercross season.
Justin Bogle – Concussion | Out
Bogle sustained a concussion in St. Louis and missed Nashville and Cleveland. He will miss Philadelphia as well and said right now it is week to week.
Austin Forkner – Hand | Out
Forkner, who injured his hand earlier this year, is working toward being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, where he will race the 250 Class.
RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out
Hampshire’s handlebars came down on his foot when he crashed while practicing and two broken (and one displaced) metatarsals was the result. He’s working on being ready for Pro Motocross.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence is out due to a fractured foot/ankle which he sustained while practicing before the season.
Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out
Miller is out due to a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia, all of which he sustained in Glendale.
Colt Nichols – Neck | In
Nichols had a practice crash leading up to Cleveland and hurt his neck. He tried to ride qualifying in Cleveland but said the pain was just too much. He told us he's in for Philly.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out
Oldenburg suffered a concussion and a broken left arm in San Diego and is out for the supercross season.
Aaron Plessinger – Hip | Out
Plessinger is most likely out for the supercross season as he recovers from a labral tear in his hip sustained in Birmingham.
Eli Tomac – Hip | Out
Tomac went down in the whoops during the first qualifying session in Cleveland and was slow to get up. He tried to go back out for the second session but pulled in after one lap. KTM announced on Thursday that Tomac "has been cleared of any broken bones upon further evaluation this week, however, the two-time 450SX Champion is still broadly feeling the effects of the impact at this time. He is now focusing on his recovery, with the intention of potentially returning for the final rounds of Supercross."
250SX East Division
Drew Adams – Thumb, Arm | Out
Unfortunately for Drew, at only his second race back from injuring his thumb, he got landed on by Cole Davies in the rhythm section after the start in the second race, leading to a red flag. Drew reinjured his thumb and his arm. He is out for Philly.
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown is out due to a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist sustained in Birmingham.
Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out
Cochran broke his collarbone before the start of the season, then crashed on the same collarbone when he got back to racing in Detroit. He’s out for Philly.
Evan Ferry – Knee, Leg | Out
Ferry pulled out of Nashville after crashing during qualifying and tweaking his right knee and lower leg. Turns out he tore his ACL and has undergone surgery.
Valentin Guillod - Ribs | Out
Guillod went down in the second qualifying session in Cleveland, breaking some ribs. He will rest up and prepare for 450 Pro Nationals.
Jeremy Hand – Hand | In
Jeremy Hand injured his hand in Nashville when he got landed on the last lap. He was unable to finish the third race in Cleveland and then had surgery during the week but still plans to line up in Philly.
Ty Masterpool – Shoulder | Out
Masterpool tore his labrum while getting ready for Arlington. He’s out for the season.
Leum Oehlhof – Femur | Out
Oehlhof is out for the season with a broken femur.
Cullin Park – Shoulder | Out
Park tore his labrum in Birmingham and will miss the remainder of the season.
Nick Romano – Banged Up | In
Romano got landed on in the final race in Cleveland and did not finish. He still managed and 11th overall with 7-9 finishes in the first two races. On Instagram Romano said he is banged up but okay.
Bryce Shelly – Foot | Out
Shelley is out for the time being with a broken foot, which he injured in Indianapolis.
Jo Shimoda – Ankle | Out
Shimoda is out for the rest of supercross due to a small fracture on his left fibula, which he sustained when he was landed on in St. Louis.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll is out for the season after injuring his right Achilles tendon in Birmingham.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division will resume racing on May 2 in Denver, Colorado. We will know more about who is in and out closer to next weekend.
Julien Beaumer – Back
Beaumer is out for all of supercross due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.
Anthony Bourdon – Arms
Bourdon is out with ligament damage and multiple fractures to both wrists.
Jack Chambers – Wrist
Chambers is out with a broken wrist he sustained while practicing.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder
Hymas is back on the bike after dislocating his left shoulder in a first turn pileup at A2.
Matti Jorgensen – Wrist
Jorgensen is out for the season due to a dislocated and broken his wrist suffered while practicing.
Gage Linville – Ribs, Liver, Lung
Linville crashed before the season and broke five ribs, lacerated his liver, and collapsed a lung. He was set to make his debut with Triumph Racing in St. Louis, but a small crash delayed his return. Triumph has since decided to enter him in the 250SX West Division and he'll be back for Denver.
Avery Long - Foot
Long is out with a broken foot.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder
McAdoo is out after a crash in Seattle in which he fractured the top of his humerus.
Carson Mumford - Shoulder, Arm
Mumford is "undergoing treatment for ongoing shoulder and arm issues."
Michael Mosiman – Elbow, Hand | Out
Mosiman hopes to be back for Pro Motocross after dislocating his elbow and breaking his radius, fingers, and multiple bones in his hand while preparing for Birmingham.