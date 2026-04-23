The 15th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson has an ongoing thyroid issue that’s been limiting the amount of time he can be on the bike. As a result, he’s stepped away from racing for the time being.

Justin Barcia – Back, Concussion | In

Barcia has been out since the season opener where he sustained a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He announced this week he is back on the bike and will return this weekend in Philadelphia.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss broke his wrist on press day before A1 and is out for the supercross season.

Justin Bogle – Concussion | Out

Bogle sustained a concussion in St. Louis and missed Nashville and Cleveland. He will miss Philadelphia as well and said right now it is week to week.

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner, who injured his hand earlier this year, is working toward being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, where he will race the 250 Class.

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire’s handlebars came down on his foot when he crashed while practicing and two broken (and one displaced) metatarsals was the result. He’s working on being ready for Pro Motocross.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence is out due to a fractured foot/ankle which he sustained while practicing before the season.

Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out

Miller is out due to a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia, all of which he sustained in Glendale.

Colt Nichols – Neck | In

Nichols had a practice crash leading up to Cleveland and hurt his neck. He tried to ride qualifying in Cleveland but said the pain was just too much. He told us he's in for Philly.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg suffered a concussion and a broken left arm in San Diego and is out for the supercross season.

Aaron Plessinger – Hip | Out

Plessinger is most likely out for the supercross season as he recovers from a labral tear in his hip sustained in Birmingham.

Eli Tomac – Hip | Out

Tomac went down in the whoops during the first qualifying session in Cleveland and was slow to get up. He tried to go back out for the second session but pulled in after one lap. KTM announced on Thursday that Tomac "has been cleared of any broken bones upon further evaluation this week, however, the two-time 450SX Champion is still broadly feeling the effects of the impact at this time. He is now focusing on his recovery, with the intention of potentially returning for the final rounds of Supercross."