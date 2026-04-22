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World Supercross Championship (WSX) Announces First Five Locations of 2026 Season

April 22, 2026, 9:00am
World Supercross Championship (WSX) Announces First Five Locations of 2026 Season

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) has announced the first five locations of the 2026 season for later this year.

The first round announced is on August 8 in Calgary, Canada. The other announced rounds are October 10, Birmingham, Great Britian; October 24 Buenos Aires, Argentina; November 21 Gold Coast, Australia; and a TBA date South Africa round.

The series notes a “sixth round will be announced at a later date, completing the full 2026 calendar.”

Read the full press release

* all times

FIM World Supercross Championship Schedule

2026 WSX Schedule

WSX Schedule


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