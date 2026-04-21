Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Devin Simonson
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
GNCC
The Dukes
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jason T Tino
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
Supercross
Cleveland
News
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Landen Gordon
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat May 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 2
News
Full Schedule

Tomac After Cleveland SX Qualifying Crash: "Taking it day by day, not broken, bruised and beat up...I'll be back soon"

April 21, 2026, 4:00pm
Tomac After Cleveland SX Qualifying Crash:
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

After a qualifying crash kept him out of the main program/Triple Crown races at the Cleveland SX, Eli Tomac took to Instagram today to provide an update.

Tomac posted on his Instagram story this afternoon:

"Taking it day by day, not broken, bruised and beat up muscles need to chill out and I'll be back soon."

Tomac sits fourth in the standings, now 31 points down with three rounds remaining. His status for this weekend's round 15 Philadelphia SX has yet to be announced.

Eli Tomac Instagram
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 286
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 285
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 264
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 255
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 233
Full Standings

Read Now
June 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted