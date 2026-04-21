After a qualifying crash kept him out of the main program/Triple Crown races at the Cleveland SX, Eli Tomac took to Instagram today to provide an update.

Tomac posted on his Instagram story this afternoon:

"Taking it day by day, not broken, bruised and beat up muscles need to chill out and I'll be back soon."

Tomac sits fourth in the standings, now 31 points down with three rounds remaining. His status for this weekend's round 15 Philadelphia SX has yet to be announced.