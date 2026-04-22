Ducati: Justin Barcia Set for Philadelphia SX Return to Racing

Late in the season is when we start to lose riders due to injury, but this weekend's Philadelphia SX will mark the return of one rider. Following his brutal crash with Malcolm Stewart in the opening lap of the Anaheim 1 450SX main event, Justin Barcia will make his return to racing this weekend at the Philadelphia round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Barcia's return comes with three rounds of SX remaining before the May 30 kickoff to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing team is on an upward trend after the return of Dylan Ferrandis following his thumb injury at the Daytona round. Ferrandis has looked better and so have the results, with some of it credited to updated parts on the bike—most notably a new Akrapovič header pipe and chassis and gearing changes that have moved things, overall, in a positive direction.

“We’re a lot more ready now for [Pro] Motocross than we were coming into supercross,” Wisenor said at the Cleveland SX over the weekend.

As for Barcia, it will be good to have a top-level rider back in action this weekend. Considering how things looked at Anaheim, it’s a shocking, and pleasant, surprise to see Justin back so soon.

He said the following in the release:

“I am excited to come back for Supercross despite there being a lot of unknown. I haven’t been on the gate since early January so obviously a bit of unknown but I am excited to be back with my team, seeing all the fans, and getting back into the swing of things. I think it will be a good little warm up before Motocross. Obviously, it’s a lot different but a gate drop is a gate drop. It will be good to see where the bike is at, and have some fun, and see where we are at.”

The following press release is from Ducati:

Barcia Back in Action for Final Supercross Rounds with Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing

Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of Justin “BamBam” Barcia to competition for the final three rounds of the 2026 Supercross season in Philadelphia, Denver, and Salt Lake City.

In what feels like a full-circle moment for the team, Barcia’s return marks a long-awaited reunion. Widely regarded as the prodigal son of the Troy Lee Designs brand, his presence back behind the gate brings renewed energy, emotion, and excitement to the entire organization.

Barcia’s 2026 Supercross campaign was abruptly halted in January following a devastating incident during the opening round. On the opening lap of the Main Event, Barcia encountered another rider leading to a concussion and a transverse process fracture in his back.

Despite the severity of the crash, Justin’s mindset never wavered. From the earliest days of recovery, his focus remained on healing and returning to racing, showcasing his sheer drive, resilience, and unwavering determination. What followed was a long and uncertain road to recovery, but one he attacked with the same intensity he brings to the track. Throughout the process, the team remained steadfast in its support, prioritizing Barcia’s health and ensuring he returned only when he was physically and mentally ready.

Now, after months of rehabilitation and several weeks back on the bike, the wait is finally over BamBam is back!

“I am excited to come back for Supercross despite there being a lot of unknown,” said Barcia. “I haven’t been on the gate since early January so obviously a bit of unknown but I am excited to be back with my team, seeing all the fans, and getting back into the swing of things. I think it will be a good little warm up before Motocross. Obviously, it’s a lot different but a gate drop is a gate drop. It will be good to see where the bike is at, and have some fun, and see where we are at.”

With three rounds remaining the goal is to reintegrate Barcia into the intensity of race conditions, allowing him to rebuild rhythm, confidence, and race sharpness ahead of the 2026 AMA Motocross Championship, which kicks off this May in Pala, California.

Fans can expect Barcia to bring his signature aggression, heart, and unmistakable style as he returns to the spotlight. The countdown begins now. Philadelphia, Denver, and Salt Lake City await.

Welcome back, JB#51!