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How 2026 Yamaha Star Racing's 250 Team Just Joined 2014 Pro Circuit Kawasaki in History

April 21, 2026, 3:10pm
How 2026 Yamaha Star Racing's 250 Team Just Joined 2014 Pro Circuit Kawasaki in History
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

With his win at the Cleveland Supercross Triple Crown, Nate Thrasher became the fifth different Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider to earn a win in 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Max Anstie, Haiden Deegan, Pierce Brown and Cole Davies have also won this year.

This ties the 2014 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, which also produced five different winners in one season. Dean Wilson, Justin Hill, Adam Cianciarulo, Blake Baggett and Martin Davalos all won races on green in ’14, totaling 10 race wins in 17 rounds. But there’s one big difference here: no title! Yes, somehow injuries prevented that PC squad from earning #1 plates despite all the winning. So far through 14 rounds of the 17-round 2026 season, Star Racing has 13 total wins and one title with Haiden Deegan already clinching the 250SX West Division title. Davies leads 250SX East by a healthy margin and could wrap up that title this weekend. 

The only non-Yamaha 250SX win so far this year came from Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker. Could Yamaha win out this year? It is very likely.

Could they add another new race winner in Landen Gordon or could Kayden Minear move up at one of the final 250SX races and win? There are still three rounds to go this season! They would make history if so!

Take a look at the comparison between 250SX wins for the ’26 Star Racing team and the ’14 Pro Circuit squad.

Teams With 5 Different 250SX Winners in One Year

YearTeamDifferent WinnersWinnersWinsTeam's Total 250SX WinsTitlesTotal Races
2026Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing5Haiden Deegan 613250SX WestThrough 14 rounds so far
Cole Davies4-
Max Anstie1-
Pierce Brown1-
Nate Thrasher1-
YearTeamDifferent WinnersWinnersWinsTeam's Total 250SX WinsTitlesTotal Races
2014Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki5Adam Cianciarulo 310-17 rounds
Dean Wilson2-
Justin Hill2-
Martin Davalos2-
Blake Baggett 1-

One interesting note for that Pro Circuit 2014 squad is that it took just ten races to get to five winners on the year, as Baggett's Daytona victory locked in the fifth winner. 

2026 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250SX Winners

  • Max Anstie (Anaheim 1 SX)
    Max Anstie (Anaheim 1 SX) Align Media
  • Haiden Deegan (St. Louis SX)
    Haiden Deegan (St. Louis SX) Align Media
  • Pierce Brown (Arlington SX)
    Pierce Brown (Arlington SX) Align Media
  • Cole Davies (Nashville SX)
    Cole Davies (Nashville SX) Align Media
  • Nate Thrasher (Cleveland SX)
    Nate Thrasher (Cleveland SX) Align Media

2014 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki 250SX Winners

  • Dean Wilson (Anaheim 3 SX)
    Dean Wilson (Anaheim 3 SX) Simon Cudby
  • Adam Cianciarulo (Arlington SX)
    Adam Cianciarulo (Arlington SX) Simon Cudby
  • Justin Hill (San Diego SX)
    Justin Hill (San Diego SX) Simon Cudby
  • Martin Davalos (St. Louis SX)
    Martin Davalos (St. Louis SX) Simon Cudby
  • Blake Baggett (Daytona SX)
    Blake Baggett (Daytona SX) Simon Cudby
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