Watch: The Dukes GNCC Bike Video Highlights
April 20, 2026, 11:20am
The fifth round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Kentucky.
Jordan Ashburn (Honda) took the race win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Craig Delong (Husqvarna). Ben Kelley (KTM) continues to lead the championship.
Jason Tino (KTM) took the XC2 Class win over Jhak Walker (Beta) and Gavin Simon (Husqvarna). Brody Johnson (Husqvarna) and Gavin Simon (Husqvarna).
Brandy Richards (KTM) took the WXC win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Danielle McDonald (Yamaha).
Watch the video highlights below.
Video Highlights
Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 Rocky Mountain ATVMC Dukes GNCC
The Dukes GNCC Results
GNCC
The Dukes - Overall RaceApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:02:17.438
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:02:22.819
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Craig Delong
|03:02:28.010
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Kailub Russell
|03:04:21.810
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|03:04:42.952
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
GNCC
The Dukes - XC2 Pro RaceApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason T Tino
|03:05:20.350
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:06:10.579
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Gavin Simon
|03:09:23.699
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
|4
|Brody Johnson
|03:13:38.898
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:17:52.299
|Parkersburg, WV
|Honda
GNCC
The Dukes - WXC RaceApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|02:09:31.090
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Korie Steede
|02:10:20.099
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|02:11:43.659
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|4
|Tayla Jones
|02:15:14.839
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:24:56.310
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
Points Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|99
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|96
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|96
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|78
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|72
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|114
|2
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|99
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|99
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|90
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|127
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|114
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|84
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|80