The fifth round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in Kentucky.

Jordan Ashburn (Honda) took the race win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Craig Delong (Husqvarna). Ben Kelley (KTM) continues to lead the championship.

Jason Tino (KTM) took the XC2 Class win over Jhak Walker (Beta) and Gavin Simon (Husqvarna). Brody Johnson (Husqvarna) and Gavin Simon (Husqvarna).

Brandy Richards (KTM) took the WXC win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Danielle McDonald (Yamaha).

Watch the video highlights below.