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Roczen: "I just wasn't feeling as good as I was in the last couple of races"

April 13, 2026, 7:45am
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

As if this season couldn't get anymore interesting.... The 250 East is quickly becoming the Cole Davies show with little sprinkles of various riders battling for the second and third spot on the podium! As the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team goes one, two...a full on wildcard in Devin Simonson grabbing his first career podium, showing that hard work truly pays off... The 450 class was just as exciting with two of the three title contenders battling yet again and the third...well, lets just say that the points shift has happened yet again!

Video/Edit: Rob Filebark

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