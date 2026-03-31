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Webb on Prado Pass Attempt: “That was just a really dumb move on my end…I went and apologized to him”

March 31, 2026, 11:30am
Webb on Prado Pass Attempt: “That was just a really dumb move on my end…I went and apologized to him”
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Cooper Webb’s pass attempt on Jorge Prado on Saturday night at the Detroit SX is one of the key talking points from the 11th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

On the third lap of the 450SX main event, Webb went to the inside of Prado on the exit of the second turn, taking them both down. Webb came through the finish line that lap in 11th, with Prado one position behind him. Webb came back to finish sixth as Prado came through 13th.

 Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes talked on the Fly Racing Racer X Review Podcast about how they think Webb felt he had to get around Prado and stay with leader Ken Roczen if he wanted a shot at the win. Unfortunately for Webb, it was an ill-advised attempt and cost both him and Prado.

The 2025 450SX Champion now sits fourth in the 450SX standings, 26 points back from now championship leader Eli Tomac. View the standings below.

Webb said the following in Yamaha’s post-race release:

“It was an okay day. I qualified seventh overall, and then had a decent heat race. In the main event, that was just a really dumb move on my end. I thought I saw an opening and obviously didn't, and took myself and Prado both down, which was a bummer. I went and apologized to him. So, I’m really bummed about it because I rode so well in that main event. I felt like I had the speed to win tonight. We'll keep plugging away. It's been a tough year, but it is what it is, and you’ve got to move on.”

Said Rich Simmons, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 450 Team Manager:

“I think it was a pretty decent day overall. Both guys had good qualifying sessions and strong heat races. In the main, Justin got a bad start, and Webb got a good start and put himself in a good position, but unfortunately went down trying to pass (Jorge) Prado early. It was a good recovery by him to come back to sixth, and Justin came from 14th to get Eli (Tomac) for fourth. We want to be on the podium and missed that opportunity tonight, but you can’t be upset when the guy’s going for a win. We’ll take the positives, move on to St. Louis, and look to get back on the podium.”

For Prado, he said he was not able to get into a rhythm after the move. As we covered on Friday during press day, Prado is still focused on improving in supercross before shifting his focus to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship (which starts May 30). This was Prado’s second 13th place finish this year, his only two finishes outside the top seven in his eight 450SX starts so far this year.

Prado said the following in his post-race KTM quote:

“Detroit Supercross was a bit of a rough day! The Heat Race was actually not too bad. At the end of it, I found a good rhythm and was feeling good. In the Main Event, I had a super-good start – I got the holeshot, which was my main goal – and then I wanted to stay up front for as long as possible. Kenny [Roczen] passed me on, I think Lap 3, and then once he passed me, I really tried to stick with him, but another rider ended up taking me out and we both crashed. That impacted my rhythm from there, so we have some work to do – as always – but I am putting in maximum effort with my training and racing, so hopefully it'll pay off soon. We're taking a lot of this year's Supercross championship as experience for next year, so it's good that these things happen now so when we're fighting up front in the coming years, we can be prepared and ready. It's part of the process – we'll learn and continue to get faster."

And in case you were wondering, the move was reviewed by the AMA Race Direction officials and no penalty was handed out.

  • Cooper Webb
    Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Jorge Prado
    Jorge Prado Align Media

Detroit Results

Supercross

Detroit - 450SX Main Event

March 28, 2026
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:33.714 52.401 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:41.510 7.797 52.420 La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:44.974 3.464 53.179 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:49.800 4.825 52.725 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:50.848 1.049 53.093 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 229
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 225
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 215
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 203
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176
Full Standings
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