How close is Haiden Deegan to clinching the 250SX West Division Championship? Pretty close, but if you didn’t know that we’ll give you a pass—it’s not often someone is able to clinch a title this early on a short 250SX schedule!

After the 250SX East/West Showdown in St. Louis this weekend there are only two more 250SX West Division races on the schedule. That means if Deegan leaves St. Louis 50 points or more ahead of everyone else, the title is his. Currently there are only two riders who are less than 50 points back of Deegan, and they’re Max Anstie and Levi Kitchen. Anstie is 42 points back and Kitchen is 47 points behind. So, in the event of a win from Deegan, a fifth or worse from Anstie (which has happened five times so far this season) hands Deegan the title. A win from Deegan also eliminates Kitchen (and the rest of the field) no matter what.