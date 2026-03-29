Just when we thought Hunter Lawrence could continue his strong run and open up his championship lead to double digits over Eli Tomac, disaster struck in Michigan tonight at the Detroit SX.

Lawrence was ninth on the first lap of the main event, a much worse start than normal for the Honda HRC Progressive rider but had managed to get all the way up to third by the third lap. He was closing in on Chase Sexton, who was running second, when disaster struck for the #96.

Watch Lawrence's costly crash in the whoops while running third that resulted in his front wheel locking up on him a few times and an eventual 18th-place finish. It was also a 13-point swing in Eli Tomac's direction, as Lawrence entered up nine points and left down four points.