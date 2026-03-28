Jeffrey Herlings (MXGP) and Sacha Coenen (MX2) Win MXGP of Switzerland Qualifying Races

MXGP

New red plate holder Lucas Coenen was fired up to show his dominance in the premier class, and set the fastest time in both Free and Time Practice sessions. In Free Practice Jeffrey Herlings was only five thousandths of a second behind, but could not replicate that in the afternoon session, finishing in seventh. Instead it was Romain Febvre who got the closest for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, six tenths down from last year’s GP winner Coenen. Kay de Wolf showed good pace with third position for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing.

From the ninth gate pick, however, came Andrea Adamo, taking a comfortable Holeshot for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ahead of Herlings and Tim Gajser, with the second Honda HRC Petronas rider Tom Vialle keeping the home hero Jeremy Seewer out of the top four on his Red Bull Ducati Factory MX Team machine! Coenen had work to do but made quick work of moving forward, passing Vialle down the long back straight with an inside line that proved potent throughout the race!

Gajser was hassling Herlings, but nearly came unstuck with a wild moment through the corner after the finish line, while Febvre passed Vialle for fifth on lap two as Seewer was shuffled back to ninth, eventually finishing a disappointed 12th in front of his home fans. Febvre looked close to passing Coenen, but the teenager blocked his best moves. On lap four it was Herlings’ turn to make a move, a beautiful one around the outside of the corner at the end of Pit Lane to take the lead from Adamo!

Sensing that Herlings was escaping, Gajser took his shot and dived underneath the Italian on the same corner a lap later, with Coenen using his magic line down the back straight to gain speed and demote the 2023 MX2 World Champion to fourth. Attacked by Febvre, Adamo wasn’t going to lose any further positions though, and the Frenchman made a mistake to slip down to seventh at the end of lap 10.

Just before this, Vialle appeared to get his boot stuck in his rear wheel, went down and dropped to tenth. Not appearing to have his former speed, the Frenchman collided with his Honda HRC Petronas teammate Ruben Fernandez and hit the ground again! He finished a frustrated 18th at the flag.

Meanwhile, Coenen again used his fast back straight line to pass Gajser up the inside, and zoomed in on Herlings! Maxime Renaux rode well to finish fifth, behind Adamo, for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, with De Wolf claiming sixth ahead of an angry Febvre.

Pauls Jonass took eighth for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, and Alberto Forato took a solid ninth for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP, ahead of Fernandez.

Coenen did his best to attack Herlings through the driving rain, but on a slick circuit the Dutchman was able to hold on to win by two seconds, and reduce the Belgian’s Championship advantage to seven points!

It promises to be a battle royale on the Swiss grasslands tomorrow, and the weather is likely to be a factor! You dare not miss what should be a tense and closely-fought battle for MXGP supremacy!