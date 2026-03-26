Gage Linville to Fill-In at Triumph Factory Racing

Even while out with his own injuries, privateer racer Gage Linville has gotten a shot at a factory team with Triumph. Linville has been part of the Dirt Legal Dirt Bike Depot race team for over two years, but a few days ago announced he would be leaving the squad with "more to come for his future plans."

Turns out that plan is to join Triumph, except the PR says: Depending on how quickly he adapts to the TF 250-X, his debut race with the team is expected to be at round six of the series in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 4.

So Linville will not be racing for the team this weekend in Detroit, but his debut could be coming soon. More below from Triumph's own press release.

Triumph Factory Racing is pleased to announce that Gage Linville will join the team for the remainder of the 2026 SMX World Championship. The Georgia native, who has delivered strong results in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross and was recently crowned a two-time Partzilla Arenacross champion, steps in for the injured Jalek Swoll to compete aboard the TF 250-X.

With Linville having only begun riding his new machine earlier this week, the 23-year-old is currently testing in preparation for the 250SX East division. Depending on how quickly he adapts to the TF 250-X, his debut race with the team is expected to be at round six of the series in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 4. Gage fills in for the injured Swoll who suffered an Achilles injury in Birmingham, Alabama, last weekend.

When Pro Motocross begins in May, Linville will be joined in the 250 Class by Austin Forkner, who is currently recovering from a broken bone in his hand. The team will be represented in the 450 Class this summer by Jordon Smith, who recently posted a career-best result for himself and Triumph in 450SX with ninth place at round 10 of the series, and Danish racer Mikkel Haarup.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity to ride for Triumph Factory Racing. It’s been a dream of mine to have this chance, and I couldn’t be more excited. I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody involved. The bike is unreal and I felt comfortable on it from the very first day. Everybody on the team is just top-notch and they’ve treated me amazingly since day one. It’s really exciting for me to be a part of such an incredible program. It’s time to get to work and hopefully be ready for St. Louis!"