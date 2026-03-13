Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
Results
GNCC
Talladega
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Gavin Simon
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP of
Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Joaquin Poli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Benjamin Garib
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Carlos Andres Padilla Duran
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 21
Upcoming
MXGP of
Andalucia
Sun Mar 22
Podcast: Andrew Hopson Talks Pro Circuit and Honda HRC, What He’s Doing Now, and More

March 13, 2026, 7:00am

Andrew "Hoppo" Hopson joined me for an episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast to talk about his time at Pro Circuit and Honda HRC, coming over from Australia, the art of the cone pipe, what he's doing now, his buddy Dave Feeney, share stories from the road, and much more.

Andrew “Hoppo" Hopson joined me for an episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast to talk about his time at Pro Circuit and Honda HRC, coming over from Australia, the art of the cone pipe, what he's doing now, his buddy Dave Feeney, share stories from the road, and much more.

Andrew “Hoppo
Andrew “Hoppo" Hopson Courtesy of Andrew Hopson
New stories have been posted