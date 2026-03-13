Cole Davies Joins Elite Group of 250SX Race Winners

Cole Davies picked up a win at the Indianapolis Supercross over the weekend, earning his first win of the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross season. Davies used his best section—the whoops—to gap the 250SX field en route to a 1-1-1 for the overall—just the fourth 1-1-1 250SX Triple Crown sweep (and second of ‘26) in the 22 Triple Crown events completed to date. It was Davies’ third career win in just his 12th main event start.

Davies now has a:

250SX West win

250SX East win

Showdown win

Triple Crown overall win

all to his name.

He joins an elite list of riders who have done so. Can you name the others before you scroll down?