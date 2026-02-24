The following press release is from American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

AMA Announces U.S. Team for 2026 FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Four excellent racers will represent the United States at the 2026 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, which runs March 21-22 in Wonthaggi, Australia.

Led by team captain Lachlan Turner (pictured above, No. 99), the United States will also be represented by Jamie Astudillo, Jordan Jarvis and Mayla Herrick at the weekend event. In 2025, the United States surged to a second-place finish — falling just two points shy of Australia — during its debut appearance at the competition.

“We look forward to building off of last year’s success at the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, and we have a team capable of making significant noise at this year’s competition,” Team Manager Christina Denney said. “These incredible women are the future of our sport, and we are confident they will represent the United States with pride.”

Turner, the reigning Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) champion, enters her second consecutive year at the event. In 2025, she finished second overall at the competition, the best finish of an American, while going 2-3-2 in motos.

Jarvis finished alongside Turner on the podium at the 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, as her 3-6-3 finish was enough to earn third place individually.

Also returning to the team in 2026 is Astudillo, who played a key role in the Americans’ second-place finish in 2025.

Joining the USA team in 2026 is Herrick, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the amateur racing ranks. As a member of Team Dunlop Elite, Herrick has captured championships at AMA major events like the Motoplayground Race at Ponca City MX and Spring A Ding Ding.

The American squad will seek victory against Australia, New Zealand and an FIM Asia team during the weekend event in Wonthaggi.

Photo courtesy of FIM Oceania