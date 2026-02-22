There appear to be two racing incidents under review by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) from the Arlington round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross: one from the 250SX main event and one from the 450SX main event.

Towards the end of the 250SX main event, Derek Kelley got cross rutted, sent right, and landed in the space of the finish line double while facing the wrong direction. He used the back of the finish line as a berm and exited the section back to the next lane as quickly as possible. While Kelley had been cleared of the section, the red lights were still out on the small double before the finish line when Jo Shimoda came around shortly after, which resulted in him not jumping the double nor the finish line jump. Pierce Brown, right behind him, jumped both the double and the finish, and passed Shimoda on the landing of the finish line as Shimoda was rolling the landing. It appears Brown jumped the first double with the red lights still on.

Brown would go on to take the win—the first 250SX main event win of his career—as he got redemption from the 2025 Tampa SX crash just over a year ago. Shimoda came through second.

In the post-race media scrum, Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom gave his honest opinion about the red light situation regarding his rider, Shimoda, and Yamaha’s Brown. With a pass being made while a red light is flashing, Lindstrom says that is a direct violation of the rulebook and the penalty is loss of positioned gained and five championship points (as well as purse money worth two positions). One thing to consider is that the light was only on for the double before the finish, and Brown actually passed Shimoda on the next jump (the finish line) which did not have a light on or a red cross. However, Shimoda said he couldn't jump the finish because he had lost too much speed rolling the double before it.

Again, the situation is under review and there are no updates at the moment.

Said Lindstrom when asked on what he expects to happen: