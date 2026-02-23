Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Arlington SX Review Podcast: Red Flag Controversy, Lawrence and Brown Each Get First SX W

February 23, 2026, 11:00am
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Matthes, JT and Weege get together to talk about Hunter Lawrence's first 450SX win, the 250SX East Division opener, Yellow Magic, the TV show, no AMA penalties, and more. 

