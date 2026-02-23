In response to the AMA's decision to not hand out penalties following red cross flag and red light incidents from the Arlington Supercross, the Honda HRC Progressive factory race team has issued a sternly-worded press release recapping the race weekend. In addition to the usual recap from riders Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda and Team Manager Lars Lindstrom, senior management has weighed in on the situation. Those quotes and the thoughts of Lindstrom are below.

Lars Lindstrom: Team Manager

“This was a huge morale boost for the team, but it was another bittersweet night even though the result was fantastic. The bittersweet part is being on the short end of the stick when it comes to other riders jumping on red flashing lights and red-cross flags. In the past, we’ve been penalized more than any other team for this—some deserved, some we didn’t agree with at all. In this case, it was clear to us that there were penalties necessary, which should have given us the win in 250s, and dramatically increased our 450 points lead. The team, Honda management, and I are absolutely infuriated that there wasn’t more done in this situation after what has happened to us in the past for the same things. I am very disappointed with this decision, and we will be fighting hard to have it overturned.”