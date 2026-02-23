Honda "Absolutely Infuriated" Over AMA Non-Penalties in Arlington, will be "fighting hard to have it overturned."
In response to the AMA's decision to not hand out penalties following red cross flag and red light incidents from the Arlington Supercross, the Honda HRC Progressive factory race team has issued a sternly-worded press release recapping the race weekend. In addition to the usual recap from riders Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda and Team Manager Lars Lindstrom, senior management has weighed in on the situation. Those quotes and the thoughts of Lindstrom are below.
Lars Lindstrom: Team Manager
“This was a huge morale boost for the team, but it was another bittersweet night even though the result was fantastic. The bittersweet part is being on the short end of the stick when it comes to other riders jumping on red flashing lights and red-cross flags. In the past, we’ve been penalized more than any other team for this—some deserved, some we didn’t agree with at all. In this case, it was clear to us that there were penalties necessary, which should have given us the win in 250s, and dramatically increased our 450 points lead. The team, Honda management, and I are absolutely infuriated that there wasn’t more done in this situation after what has happened to us in the past for the same things. I am very disappointed with this decision, and we will be fighting hard to have it overturned.”
Brandon Wilson: Manager, Racing & Experiential Marketing
“First of all, congratulations to Hunter and Jo. They both rode amazingly, and they made perfect, high-stakes, split-second decisions in the heat of battle. They should receive every benefit that they’re entitled to. Instead, their accomplishments are being partially diluted by mistakes or poor decisions outside their control. In the past, our team has been on the losing end of red-flag-related penalties more often than we would like. While that was frustrating, we could at least understand that the rules were being applied. Now, suddenly the rulebook is being ignored in favor of tortured explanations about nuanced situations. Moving forward, we must get to a place where the rules are being enforced consistently, regardless of the rider or team involved. For the safety of all riders, and to ensure that our sport is respected as a legitimate, professional operation, we are committed to being a part of the solution, and we will work with all relevant parties to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
Jeremy McGuire: Senior Manager, Customer Engagement
“Over the course of the past few AMA seasons, I think it’s inarguable that Honda has been held to a different standard when it comes to application of the rules, and I’m honestly not sure why that is. Whatever the reason, this weekend was the icing on the cake, with the same on-track situation being interpreted in two totally opposite ways, with the only consistency being that our riders were the ones disadvantaged—despite the fact that they were the ones to correctly follow the letter and spirit of the rules! The situation is very confusing for us—let alone the riders on the track. I want to be clear that I stand by our team management and our riders 100% in their efforts to do the right thing according to the rulebook that is provided to us by the sport’s sanctioning body."