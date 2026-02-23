On Saturday, Jalek Swoll lined up for his first 250SX main event since the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale. The Triumph Factory Racing rider suffered a pre-season Achilles tendon injury that kept him out for the entire season before he re-injured that same leg late in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in August.

When the main event in Texas got underway, Swoll was running sixth before he crashed on the third lap and did not rejoin the race. He officially recorded 21st in the results page.

Luckily, it sounds like he escaped injury as he said afterwards he pulled off since his bike was damaged.