2026 MXGP Schedule Update: 19-Round Championship Ready for March 8 Start

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MXGP 2026 CALENDAR UPDATE: 19 GRANDS PRIX CONFIRMED FOR A BLOCKBUSTER SEASON

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing confirms that the MXGP round originally scheduled for 26 April 2026 has been cancelled. As a result, the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship calendar will now feature 19 Grands Prix.

With the calendar now completed, the level of anticipation for the upcoming season has never been greater. The 2026 championship is set to deliver one of the strongest and most competitive line-ups seen in many years, promising intense battles from the very first gate drop.

In the MXGP class, fans will witness an extraordinary gathering of champions, established contenders and rising stars. Riders such as Romain Febvre, Jeffrey Herlings, Tim Gajser, Maxime Renaux, Lucas Coenen, Tom Vialle, Kay de Wolf and Andrea Adamo are all set to line up, several of them in new colours, adding an extra layer of excitement and unpredictability to the championship fight. The depth of talent in the premier class means that every Grand Prix could play a decisive role in the title chase.

The MX2 category will be equally compelling. Defending World Champion Simon Längenfelder begins his campaign aiming to secure a second crown, while determined challengers such as Liam Everts and Sacha Coenen are ready to fight for their first world title. The intensity and ambition within the MX2 field with the like of Mathis Valin, Camden Mc Lellan and the Reisulis Brothers, ensure that the next generation of stars will once again deliver spectacular racing throughout the season.

The battles ahead promise to be exactly what motocross fans around the world have been waiting to see, the very best riders at their absolute best, fighting for the ultimate prize: the FIM Motocross World Championship title.

The 2026 season ignites in Patagonia, in Bariloche, on 7–8 March for the YPF MXGP of Argentina. With 19 Grands Prix on the calendar and an exceptional rider line-up, MXGP 2026 is set to be a season to remember.