Watch: 1979 Daytona Supercross

A classic from the World Center of Racing, veteran "The Jammer" Jimmy Weinert pushes Bob "Hurricane" Hannah to the brink on an old-school Daytona track, featuring sand, and pavement! Great stuff from two of the toughest to ever compete.

About Dunlop

The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.