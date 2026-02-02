Tomac on Houston Triple Crown Crash: "If I’m going to toss one away, this is the one to do it at"
On Saturday at the Houston SX, Eli Tomac had a big crash in the second Triple Crown race of the night. Tomac had finished third in the first sprint race in the three-race format and was running fourth after a pass on Jason Anderson until he had an endo towards the end of the rhythm section. Tomac remounted his bike and finished the race 13th.
Then, on his backup bike (since riders are allowed two bikes through technical inspection due to the short turnaround), Tomac holeshot the third and final race of the night before eventually taking the race win in what might have been the best Triple Crown race to date!
He said on the podium he stomped on his rear brake on the jump, which caused the crash.
Unfortunately, Tomac’s crash in race two and finish outside the top ten ruined his shot at the overall win, which would go to Cooper Webb. After three different riders won the three sprint races, a fourth different rider won the overall as Webb finished 4-2-3 to earn his first win of 2026. The other two race winners—Ken Roczen won the first race and Hunter Lawrence won the second race—landed on the overall podium ahead of Tomac, whose 3-13-1 ended up fourth overall. Still, Tomac continues to lead the championship standings through four rounds.
Tomac said the following in the post-race recap from KTM:
“That was such a high-speed on-off there, the triple on-off, and in the transition, I ended up stomping on my rear brake. Thankfully, I was able to get through my bars – I was like, ‘Wow, I really need to step through my bars right now.’ I felt a little tag by the bike, but the limbs are good, I’m good, and I’m excited I was able to get that rebound in the final race. If I’m going to toss one away, this is the one to do it at, and I'm just happy to get fourth overall, because that was a ride! Glad to move on to next week.”
Houston - 450SXJanuary 31, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|4 - 2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|7 - 1 - 2
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 5 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|3 - 13 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 9 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR