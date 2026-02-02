On Saturday at the Houston SX, Eli Tomac had a big crash in the second Triple Crown race of the night. Tomac had finished third in the first sprint race in the three-race format and was running fourth after a pass on Jason Anderson until he had an endo towards the end of the rhythm section. Tomac remounted his bike and finished the race 13th.

Then, on his backup bike (since riders are allowed two bikes through technical inspection due to the short turnaround), Tomac holeshot the third and final race of the night before eventually taking the race win in what might have been the best Triple Crown race to date!

He said on the podium he stomped on his rear brake on the jump, which caused the crash.