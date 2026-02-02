Saturday was a big day for Jorge Prado. It was his first non-California SX race and his first in an indoor venue. And starting just his second Triple Crown race ever, everyone was eying him as a threat entering the weekend, given his regularly good starts and raw speed that could find success in the shorter, three-race format.

Prado got off to a great start in both the first and second races, finishing fifth in race one then leading laps in race two. He led half of the second race and was in the lead for the overall win before taking third at the checkered flag. After Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb moved forward in that second race, Prado sat fourth overall after two of the three races, still with a shot at the overall podium.

However, his third race was not as good—start or result wise—as he came through the holeshot stripe 16th. He moved forward five positions, as he eventually came through 11th. His 5-3-11 finishes gave him seventh overall on the night.

In the KTM post-race release, he said his riding was good, but he was disappointed with his third race and overall result. The #26 sits eighth in the championship standings after finishes of 3-13-7-7 to start the season.

Prado said the following in the post-race recap from KTM: