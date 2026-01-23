The latest issue of Racer X Magazine dropped this week with a big surprise on the cover: playground legend Bobby Bonds. He was the can't-miss kid back in 2000 and '01, and was the focus of a bidding war between Honda and Pro Circuit Kawasaki. He signed with Mitch Payton and promptly went to the front of the field in his second-ever 125 National at Hangtown. But that's where he ran into Grant Langston—literally. At the end of a heated battle for the overall win, Langston, the 125 World Champion who was also racing in just his second pro national, moved over on him on a fast downhill. Bonds' front wheel hit Langston's back wheel as he was braking, and down went 16-year-old Bobby Bonds.

That was as close as Bonds would ever get to a podium, let alone a win. A series of injuries that began as an amateur derailed his potential, and he was not signed by anyone after his two-year Pro Circuit deal ended. He eventually went into WORCS off-road racing and won a championship there, but his motocross career was a disappointment. He ran a track in Bakersfield and worked with fast kids like Stilez Robertson, Jett Reynolds, and Ryder D as they were growing up there. Now he's working in the gas and oil fields, but he still loves moto and watches Saturday with his family, as Weege and Seth Rarick found out with their recent ReRaceables podcast on PulpMX for Hangtown 2001.

So how did he end up on the cover? We had to go to print the week of the Anaheim opener and just had Chase Sexton on the cover, along with recent ones of Hunter Lawrence, Jo Shimoda, Haiden Deegan, etc. But we had no idea who would win A1. So after the podcast dropped, Weege decided to drill down more on Bonds' story for his feature "The Ballad of Bobby Bonds." Recalling that he never got a cover during his racing career, we dug into Simon Cudby's archives and found the photo you see from High Point '01, one week after Hangtown. Why not do a retro cover?!