Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
Full Schedule

Video: Anaheim 2 Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage

January 23, 2026, 9:00pm
San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Angel Stadium for the Anaheim 2 Supercross. Raw riding footage courtesy of Tom Journet, then we talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round three of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Riders featured include Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, Austin Forkner, Avery Long, Josh Varize, and Michael Mosiman.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

