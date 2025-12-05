Racer X Readers' Choice Survey | Over $6,400 in Prizes!
Welcome to the Racer X Readers' Choice Survey
A lot of passionate, creative people work to make Racer X the best it can be, but our biggest source of inspiration is, quite simply, you! All of us at Racer X would really appreciate it if you could take a few minutes to complete our Readers' Choice survey. The better we know our readers and audience, the better we can make everything we do. For completing the survey, you'll receive a free 3-month digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated! Oh, and you'll also be entered to win a NIU XQi3 WILD bike, a VP Racing Fuels prize pack, a Bob the Cooler 75qt hard cooler, 5 Bob the Cooler 40oz tumblers, 3 Renthal control kits (bars, bar pads, grips), a Risk Racing starting gate, and a SHOEI VFX-EVO Sparkle helmet and bag! Winners will be announced on February 2nd. (Subscription confirmations will be sent after the survey is finished.)
Thanks for your help. We’ll see you at the races.
This survey should take 10-15 minutes to complete.
Check out a detailed look at the prizes offered:
NIU XQi3 WILD Bike ($3,999)
Built to explore beyond the pavement, the XQi3 WILD packs 11,000W of power, hits 57 MPH, and runs up to 55 miles on a full charge. With long-travel suspension, dual hydraulic discs, and grippy off-road tires, it's ready for any trail.
VP Racing Fuels Prize Pack (Valued at over $150)
Included in the prize pack:
(2) Qts VP Racing Powersports Oil (4T or 2T)
Stay Frosty Race Ready Coolant – 64 oz
VP 622 Racing Brake Fluid – 16.9 oz
VP Powersports Chain Lubricant – Aerosol
VP Powersports Foam Filter Oil – Aerosol
VP Powersports Silicone Detailer – Aerosol
VP Racing Podium Hat
Bob the Cooler 75qt Hard Cooler ($499.99)
Get the party started with "The BFF" 75qt cooler—designed to hold over 100 frosty cans, snacks, and plenty of ice. Built-in trolley handle, heavy-duty wheels, and molded-in handles make transport a breeze. Keep 'em chilled with pressure-injected commercial-grade polyethylene extra-thick insulated walls and lid.
Fits 117 12oz cans (only)
Bob the Cooler 40oz Roadie Tumblers (5 available) ($42 each)
The 40oz "Roadie" tumbler from Bob The Cooler Co. is specifically engineered for thrill-seekers and couch potatoes alike. Stay hydrated in style while keeping your beverages at the perfect temperature. From sunrise to sunset, the “Roadie” has got your back, ensuring your favorite sips are always on point. Cheers to unforgettable moments and good vibes!
Renthal MX Lock-On Grip Set (3 available) ($32 each)
MX Lock-On Grips are the latest technical development from the world’s most successful MX grip manufacturer. Synonymous with success, Renthal has ported across the most popular compounds and patterns into a motocross lock-on grip. The initial offering comprises the four most popular compounds: Soft, Medium, Aramid, and Ultratacky in Full Diamond, Half Waffle, and Tapered patterns.
Renthal Fatbar with Bar Pad (3 available) ($128.11 each)
The championship-proven Renthal Fatbar continues to set the industry standard in an unbraced tapered MX handlebar. The oversized (1-1/8 in | 28.6 mm) clamping diameter uses computer-aided profiling, tapering down to (7/8 in | 22.2 mm) to accept standard controls. Engineered from Renthal's exclusive 7010 T6 aluminum, specially formulated to reduce vibration and provide superior strength.
The Renthal MX Fatbar provides that signature flex character desired by many top athletes around the globe and is fitted as OE equipment by Honda, Kawasaki, and Suzuki.
Risk Racing Holeshot Pro Starting Gate ($349.99)
The Holeshot PRO Starting Gate allows a rider to focus on starting skills. A successful start is a mixture of great reaction time, balance, clutch control, and throttle control. Additionally, with the immense horsepower of modern motocross bikes, it is important to work on your bike controls and traction out of the gate and into the first corner.
Take training to the next level! Easily mount the wireless remote onto your handlebars and train independently, or have a trainer control the gate with the instant drop sequence. Wirelessly link multiple PRO gates to train head-to-head, replicating real race intensity! Finally, the foot pedal provides an instant reset for quick and easy repetition.
SHOEI VFX-EVO Sparkle & Helmet Bag ($799.99)
The SHOEI VFX-EVO Sparkle graphic delivers a bold new style to the helmet trusted by the world’s top off-road athletes. Engineered with Shoei’s proven M.E.D.S. protection, advanced ventilation, and uncompromising fit, the VFX-EVO is built to take on the toughest rides. The 'Sparkle' highlights detailed craftsmanship up close and delivers performance that truly shines.
Racer X Illustrated 3-month digital subscription ($3.75)
- Stories and columns about—and by—the sports' biggest names
- Unparalleled reporting by the best in moto journalism
- Award-winning revolutionary digital edition
- First-rate photography and design