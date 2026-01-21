Husqvarna FX 350 Heritage Garage Build
Build: Three Brothers Racing
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
We love the 350cc size over here at Racer X. It’s a do-it-all type workhorse engine size that pleases both the most advanced rider and the rider who may not have much experience. This bike screams Southern California! We have some of the most well-known motocross tracks in the country, but we also have thousands of miles of open desert, so if you are the type of rider that wants to ride it all, the FX platform is the right bike for you. This 2025 Husqvarna FX 350 uses race DNA and is based on its sibling, the FC 350, but this bike is equipped with a six-speed transmission, an 18" rear wheel, a slightly bigger tank, and a kickstand, making it ready for longer rides or races—whatever you choose!
Parts Used:
Bullet Proof Designs
Radiator Guards, Shark Fin, Rear Caliper Guard, Clutch/Brake Levers
GUTS Racing
Ribbed Seat Cover, Soft Seat Foam
FMF
4.1 RCT Full Exhaust System
DeCal Works
Works Heritage Custom Graphics
Phoenix Handlebars
9050 Bend Handlebars
Dunlop
MX33F Front, AT81 Rear
Three Brothers Racing
Re-Valve Fork/Shock
VP Racing Fuels
T4+ Racing Fuel
Polisport
