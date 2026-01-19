Two down in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and 15 to go! We’ll talk about that and more tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works! Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Kris Keefer to talk about the San Diego SX and more.

Hunter Lawrence rode great to make a run to the win in Diego. We’ll talk to H-Law about his race, the changes to the bike, his start to the series, and more.

Wil Hahn, manager of something over there at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, will call in and talk to us about the great start to the 250 side of the things at Star, his transition to living back east, training, riding, and more.

Seiji Ishii has been a trainer in the sport for a long time working with Andrew Short and others. We’ll talk to Seiji tonight about that end of the sport, the do’s and don’ts, and more.

We’ll talk to Phil Nicoletti about what he saw from the couch in North Carolina. Wonder what he thinks of ET’s win, Deegs move, Webb’s crash? Wonder no more, we’ll talk to Filthy about all of this and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

