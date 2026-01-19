While it is a huge rebound, McAdoo is in a hole from his zero point-opener. He sits tenth in the 250SX West standings after two rounds—21 points behind championship leader Deegan.

McAdoo feels he has always been an underdog, so he does not mind being counted out.

“I believe in myself,” he said. “I really think that it's every year that the media can maybe create some rivalries that maybe I don't feel should exist and I'm definitely not part of them, which rightfully so, right? They haven't seen me race and I haven't battled guys for nine months. Why would they talk about me battling these guys? So, it's on me to come back and be like, ‘I'm here. I'm here still.’ So, yeah, that's what I'm going to continue doing and I plan to do a lot of racing these next few months.”

After the race he also addressed the collision he and Deegan had at Anaheim that hindered his result.

“I'm glad that I ended up totally okay after last weekend and what happened to me,” McAdoo said. “That's really all I have to say about it. I'm really grateful that I got to come line up tonight and do my job again. That's all I have to say about it.”

McAdoo said he felt like he was caught off guard in the heat race and needed to refocus to avoid a similar situation come the main event.

“I really felt like I was racing the leaders," he said. "I was doing my best to race the leaders. I got caught out a bit in that in the heat race not doing that. I had no clue Ryder [DiFrancesco] was behind me and I came out of a turn, and it was a very much so a racing incident, not intentional at all on his end, but I got absolutely smashed and I had no clue he was there. So that was maybe me just letting my guard down a little bit and I was like, ‘Man, I'm just going to race to the front.’ So, to be honest, I have no clue when what happened between whether it was Chance [Hymas] or I believe Michael [Mosiman] ended up third behind me. I really was just trying to race forward. There was a couple lines after the mechanics’ area and stuff that I wasn't very happy with how I was able to execute. And we're going to work on a few things this week because of that specific lane and try to just be better for next weekend.”

Cameron McAdoo's First Two 2026 SX Results